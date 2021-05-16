Persistence Market Capitalization Reaches $267.59 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Persistence has a market cap of $267.59 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.63 or 0.00033144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,045,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,120,163 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

