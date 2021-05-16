PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Achieves $344,765.69

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $344,765.69 and $177.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021076 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003050 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00240322 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,933,028 coins and its circulating supply is 44,692,862 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

