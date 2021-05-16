Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $653.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

