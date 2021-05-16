Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 4,068,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

