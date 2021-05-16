Patrizia’s (PTZIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Patrizia has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.
Patrizia Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.