Patrizia’s (PTZIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Patrizia has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

