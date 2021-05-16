Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Patrick Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $92.63 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,987 shares of company stock worth $15,651,143 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

