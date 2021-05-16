Particl Price Down 40.6% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $10,082.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.28 or 0.01382634 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,808,727 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,788 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

