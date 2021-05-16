PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 198,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,257. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a PE ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

