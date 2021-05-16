Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 675 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

LASR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

