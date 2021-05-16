Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

