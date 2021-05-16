Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE BERY opened at $69.19 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

