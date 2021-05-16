OTR Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

OTR Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. OTR Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTRAU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRAU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

