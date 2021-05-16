Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$29,600.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,567,280.

OCO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

