Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$29,600.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,567,280.
OCO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
