Ormeus Coin Market Cap Achieves $829,780.35 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $829,780.35 and approximately $326,392.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.82 or 0.00488616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00229945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.07 or 0.01170722 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.