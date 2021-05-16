Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

