OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $507,115.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and $507,115.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00518744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00233088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005048 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.81 or 0.01143095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01228222 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

