Open Governance Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $512,778.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $512,778.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.