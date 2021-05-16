OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
Shares of NYSE ONE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 138,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,851. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile
