OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.

Shares of NYSE ONE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 138,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,851. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

