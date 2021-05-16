One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.43 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

