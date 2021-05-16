Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

