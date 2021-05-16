ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $57.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. ON24 has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

