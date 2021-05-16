OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.22 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

