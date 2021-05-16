Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. 207,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $146.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

