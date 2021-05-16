Omni (OMNI) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00015532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $566,817.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00635452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,209 coins and its circulating supply is 562,893 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.