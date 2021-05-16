Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

OLLI stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

