Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.