Odyssey (OCN) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $988,477.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

