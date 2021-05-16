OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $14,101,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

