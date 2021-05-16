Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OBLG shares. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Oblong stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter worth about $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oblong by 70.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

