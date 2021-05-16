Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

