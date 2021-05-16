Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

NYSE:ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

