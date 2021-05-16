Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.53 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day moving average is $479.23. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

