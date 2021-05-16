Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

