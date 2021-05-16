Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.