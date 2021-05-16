Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.