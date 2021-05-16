Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 148,865 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 2.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.