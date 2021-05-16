Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

