O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 978,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,188. O-I Glass has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

