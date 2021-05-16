O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. O-I Glass has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $18.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

