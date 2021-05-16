NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $569.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $314.96 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.90. The firm has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.