NuVista Energy’s (NVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy to a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Shares of NVA opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

