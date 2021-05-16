Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.06).

LON IQE opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.65) on Thursday. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market cap of £399.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.28.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

