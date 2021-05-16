Numis Securities Raises Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 440

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price increased by Numis Securities from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.05) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 393 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £951.14 million and a PE ratio of 113.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.11.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

