Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NRIM opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

