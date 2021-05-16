North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a market cap of C$465.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

