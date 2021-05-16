Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.68

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 186514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

