Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NIO opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

