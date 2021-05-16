Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Nintendo stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 383,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

