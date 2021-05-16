NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. NIKE has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

