NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.
NICE stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
