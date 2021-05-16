NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NICE stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

